HoDooi (HOD) Market Capitalization Tops $8.28 Million

HoDooi (CURRENCY:HOD) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. One HoDooi coin can now be bought for about $0.0408 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HoDooi has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. HoDooi has a market capitalization of $8.28 million and approximately $859,844.00 worth of HoDooi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HoDooi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.25 or 0.00069301 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.81 or 0.00075135 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.09 or 0.00108384 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,101.40 or 1.00210450 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,822.44 or 0.06269059 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00025876 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

HoDooi Profile

HoDooi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 202,785,121 coins. HoDooi’s official Twitter account is @hodooicom

HoDooi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HoDooi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HoDooi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HoDooi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HoDooi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HoDooi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.