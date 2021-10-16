HOMIHELP Reaches Market Cap of $1.40 Million (HOMI)

HOMIHELP (CURRENCY:HOMI) traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. HOMIHELP has a market capitalization of $1.40 million and approximately $9.00 worth of HOMIHELP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HOMIHELP has traded up 27.6% against the U.S. dollar. One HOMIHELP coin can now be bought for about $1.22 or 0.00001999 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00045124 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $125.60 or 0.00206044 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.41 or 0.00092546 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

HOMIHELP Coin Profile

HOMI is a coin. HOMIHELP’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,150,359 coins. The official website for HOMIHELP is www.homihelp.com . HOMIHELP’s official Twitter account is @homihelp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Homihelp is the communication bridge that fills the gap between the users' customers and their business. It provides omnichannel support tools for businesses to provide top class support for their customers. “

HOMIHELP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOMIHELP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOMIHELP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOMIHELP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

