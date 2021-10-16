Honest (HNST) Trading Up 0.1% This Week

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 16th. During the last week, Honest has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Honest coin can now be bought for about $0.0217 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Honest has a total market capitalization of $2.04 million and $56,663.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Honest alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.50 or 0.00069570 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.39 or 0.00074304 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.62 or 0.00110690 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,108.18 or 1.00029031 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,887.93 or 0.06364224 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00027108 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Honest

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. The official website for Honest is honestmining.com . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog

Buying and Selling Honest

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Honest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.