Hood River Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 270,198 Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 270,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,469,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.32% of Viad at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viad during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Viad during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Viad by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viad during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Viad by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Viad stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.79. 124,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,361. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. Viad Corp has a fifty-two week low of $18.45 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $958.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.63.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported ($1.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($1.12). Viad had a negative return on equity of 86.57% and a negative net margin of 92.11%. The company had revenue of $61.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.20 million. Analysts predict that Viad Corp will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

VVI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Viad from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

About Viad

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

