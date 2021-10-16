Hood River Capital Management LLC Buys 14,482 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,482 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $2,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $11,175,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,222,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,992,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.6% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,329,000. Institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 341,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $22,111,379.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 69,264 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $3,672,377.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,945,816 shares of company stock valued at $1,763,002,614. 24.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on ZI shares. Barclays upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.59.

ZI stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $67.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,808,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,726,331. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.13. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.50 and a 12-month high of $69.72. The firm has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a PE ratio of 292.57, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.41 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.