Hood River Capital Management LLC Buys 3,827 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,253 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,827 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Trex by 14.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,220,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $635,766,000 after acquiring an additional 799,475 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Trex by 7.6% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,271,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,914,000 after purchasing an additional 160,473 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Trex by 9.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,477,949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,291,000 after purchasing an additional 124,463 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Trex by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,377,840 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,829,000 after purchasing an additional 12,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Trex by 192.9% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,289,289 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,778,000 after purchasing an additional 849,073 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TREX stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.38. The stock had a trading volume of 724,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,924. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.26 and a 52 week high of $114.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.25 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.33.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The firm had revenue of $311.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.57 million. Trex had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Patricia B. Robinson sold 7,452 shares of Trex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $786,111.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,434,362.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James E. Cline sold 18,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total transaction of $1,809,285.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,123 shares of company stock worth $3,353,827. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on TREX. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Trex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $116.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Trex from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.47.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

