Hood River Capital Management LLC Grows Position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) by 45.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,482 shares during the quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter worth $36,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter worth $112,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter worth $134,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter worth $146,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter worth $150,000. 52.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ZI traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,808,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,726,331. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.50 and a 12 month high of $69.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.13. The company has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 292.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Tc Group Cayman Investment Hol sold 123,438 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $6,461,979.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 69,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $3,672,377.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,945,816 shares of company stock worth $1,763,002,614 over the last three months. Insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ZI shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.59.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

