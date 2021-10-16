Hood River Capital Management LLC Has $1.14 Million Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,534 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Seeyond lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,888 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 193.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 22,718 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 14,983 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $265,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 164.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,105 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,054 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 33,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.52, for a total value of $6,218,815.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total transaction of $685,007.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,693.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,795 shares of company stock worth $19,874,999 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VMC stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $176.93. 363,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 799,342. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $131.36 and a fifty-two week high of $194.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $179.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.29. The company has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VMC shares. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.85.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

