Hood River Capital Management LLC Has $1.25 Million Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 45.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,253 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,827 shares during the quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TREX. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 192.9% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,289,289 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,778,000 after buying an additional 849,073 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,220,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $635,766,000 after buying an additional 799,475 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,240,887 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,831,000 after buying an additional 287,484 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,835,000 after buying an additional 237,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 477.6% during the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 229,229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,984,000 after buying an additional 189,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Trex alerts:

TREX stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.38. The stock had a trading volume of 724,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,924. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.26 and a 52 week high of $114.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.25 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.33.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The company had revenue of $311.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.57 million. Trex had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Patricia B. Robinson sold 7,452 shares of Trex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $786,111.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,434,362.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James E. Cline sold 18,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total transaction of $1,809,285.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,123 shares of company stock worth $3,353,827. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on TREX. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Trex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Trex from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.47.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.