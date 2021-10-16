Hood River Capital Management LLC Has $1.47 Million Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 45.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,760 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 14,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total transaction of $2,086,166.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.56, for a total value of $7,578,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 131,682 shares of company stock valued at $20,815,254. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CDNS. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $144.97 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.75.

NASDAQ CDNS traded down $1.55 on Friday, reaching $155.78. 918,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,474,022. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.93 and a 12 month high of $168.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.14. The stock has a market cap of $43.12 billion, a PE ratio of 64.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.03.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $728.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.77 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 23.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

