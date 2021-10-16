Hood River Capital Management LLC Has $13.28 Million Position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Hood River Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 466,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Insmed worth $13,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Altium Capital Management LP grew its position in Insmed by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 203,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after purchasing an additional 93,100 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Insmed in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,442,000. Fairmount Funds Management LLC grew its position in Insmed by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 1,283,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,539,000 after purchasing an additional 322,090 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Insmed in the 2nd quarter valued at $660,000. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its position in Insmed by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 628,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,885,000 after purchasing an additional 111,683 shares during the period.

INSM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

In other news, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $2,643,359.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INSM traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.49. 640,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,200. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 10.42 and a quick ratio of 9.81. Insmed Incorporated has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $45.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 2.25.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.18). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 105.70% and a negative net margin of 219.67%. The firm had revenue of $45.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

