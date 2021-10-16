Hood River Capital Management LLC Has $14.26 Million Stake in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Hood River Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 367,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,234 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned about 0.26% of TG Therapeutics worth $14,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,453,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 7,909 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $733,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TGTX shares. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TG Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

TGTX stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.31. 726,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,422,020. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $21.06 and a one year high of $56.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.13.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 14,271.13% and a negative return on equity of 90.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX).

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.