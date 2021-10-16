Hood River Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE)

Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 108,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned about 0.47% of Inspired Entertainment at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 0.7% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 355,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $830,000. Samjo Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,658,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Finally, Knott David M acquired a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,275,000. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INSE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Inspired Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.30.

Inspired Entertainment stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,521. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.67 and a twelve month high of $13.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.73 million, a P/E ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.49.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($1.15). The company had revenue of $41.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.75 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. will post -5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a global games technology company, which engages in the provision of virtual sports, mobile gaming, and server-based gaming systems. The firm operates through the Virtual Sports and Server Based Gaming segments. The Virtual Sports segment offers ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience.

