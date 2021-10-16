Hood River Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE)

Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 108,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned about 0.47% of Inspired Entertainment as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,954,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 1,839.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,049,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,381,000 after buying an additional 995,553 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,475,000. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,414,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,427,000. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Inspired Entertainment alerts:

Inspired Entertainment stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,521. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.73 million, a P/E ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.01. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.67 and a twelve month high of $13.89.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($1.15). The firm had revenue of $41.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.75 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. will post -5 earnings per share for the current year.

INSE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Inspired Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.30.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a global games technology company, which engages in the provision of virtual sports, mobile gaming, and server-based gaming systems. The firm operates through the Virtual Sports and Server Based Gaming segments. The Virtual Sports segment offers ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience.

Further Reading: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Inspired Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspired Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.