Hood River Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME)

Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 499,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,621,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned 0.60% of WalkMe at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WKME. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in WalkMe in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in WalkMe during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in WalkMe during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in WalkMe during the 2nd quarter worth $322,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in WalkMe during the 2nd quarter worth $335,000. 55.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WKME. Barclays began coverage on shares of WalkMe in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WalkMe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of WalkMe in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of WalkMe in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, assumed coverage on WalkMe in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.29.

Shares of NASDAQ WKME traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.74. The company had a trading volume of 253,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,022. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.60. WalkMe Ltd. has a 12 month low of $22.18 and a 12 month high of $34.42.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $46.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that WalkMe Ltd. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WalkMe Profile

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

