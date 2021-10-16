Hood River Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) by 45.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,358 shares during the quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GFL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in GFL Environmental by 166.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,819,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007,976 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,113,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 38.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,164,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,764 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 101.6% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,498,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,816,000 after acquiring an additional 755,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 438.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 403,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,874,000 after acquiring an additional 328,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GFL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GFL Environmental to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on GFL Environmental from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.59.

GFL traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $39.12. 512,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929,291. GFL Environmental Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.04 and a twelve month high of $40.07. The company has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.05.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Equities analysts expect that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

GFL Environmental Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

