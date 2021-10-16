Hood River Capital Management LLC Takes Position in WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME)

Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 499,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,621,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.60% of WalkMe as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in WalkMe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in WalkMe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in WalkMe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in WalkMe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in WalkMe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WKME traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $23.74. 253,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,022. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.60. WalkMe Ltd. has a 12 month low of $22.18 and a 12 month high of $34.42.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $46.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WalkMe Ltd. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WKME shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WalkMe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.29.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

