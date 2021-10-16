Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.20.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HOOK shares. TheStreet cut Hookipa Pharma from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hookipa Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hookipa Pharma from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Get Hookipa Pharma alerts:

HOOK opened at $5.36 on Friday. Hookipa Pharma has a 1-year low of $5.17 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $139.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.11.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52). The business had revenue of $5.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 million. Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 47.02% and a negative net margin of 304.07%. Equities analysts forecast that Hookipa Pharma will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOOK. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 743,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,005,000 after purchasing an additional 100,958 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Hookipa Pharma by 95.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Hookipa Pharma by 10.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hookipa Pharma by 108.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 339,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after buying an additional 176,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Hookipa Pharma by 9.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 164,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 14,812 shares in the last quarter. 47.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hookipa Pharma Company Profile

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Hookipa Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hookipa Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.