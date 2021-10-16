Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $59.43 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) will announce $59.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $61.00 million and the lowest is $58.60 million. Horizon Bancorp reported sales of $60.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will report full-year sales of $234.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $230.70 million to $240.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $242.70 million, with estimates ranging from $237.80 million to $251.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Horizon Bancorp.

Get Horizon Bancorp alerts:

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $57.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.10 million. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 32.13% and a return on equity of 12.31%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

HBNC stock opened at $18.15 on Friday. Horizon Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.39 and a 52 week high of $20.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $797.71 million, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HBNC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 6,433.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 102.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 77,533.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 9,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Horizon Bancorp (HBNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.