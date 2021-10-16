Horizon Protocol (HZN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $436,321.00

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded down 11.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. One Horizon Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000237 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizon Protocol has a total market cap of $5.77 million and $436,321.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Horizon Protocol has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001646 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00068154 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.66 or 0.00075144 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.25 or 0.00109025 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61,041.95 or 1.00450151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,795.40 or 0.06245688 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00026802 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Horizon Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizon Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizon Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

