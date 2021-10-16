Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.27.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

In other news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 4,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $136,316.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 48.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter valued at $99,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.1% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 79,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 39.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $31.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Howmet Aerospace has a 1 year low of $16.57 and a 1 year high of $36.03. The company has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 46.76 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.69.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

