Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF) Short Interest Update

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,900 shares, a growth of 64.5% from the September 15th total of 35,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 196.3 days.

Separately, DNB Markets upgraded Hufvudstaden AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

HUFAF opened at $16.75 on Friday. Hufvudstaden AB has a 52 week low of $16.75 and a 52 week high of $17.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.42.

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) engages in the ownership, development, and management of commercial properties in Stockholm and Gothenburg, Sweden. The company operates in two segments, Property Management and Other Operations. It offers office and retail properties, department stores, parking facilities, and shopping centers.

