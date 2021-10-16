HUMBL (OTCMKTS:HMBL) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.26

HUMBL, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMBL)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.26 and traded as low as $0.66. HUMBL shares last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 7,232,486 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.82 and its 200-day moving average is $1.26.

About HUMBL (OTCMKTS:HMBL)

HUMBL, Inc develops mobile apps for digital payments. It delivers borderless transactions, by integrating multiple currencies, payment methods, banks, blockchain and financial services providers into one-click for the customer. The firm’s marketplace connects customers and merchants online, in improved global commerce, deal discovery and blockchain tokenization programs.

