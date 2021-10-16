Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 632,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,886 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.28% of Huntsman worth $16,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Huntsman by 229.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 43,040 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Huntsman by 1,587.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,210,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,146,000 after buying an additional 3,020,373 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Huntsman by 40.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 686,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,213,000 after buying an additional 196,795 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Huntsman during the second quarter worth $1,954,000. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its position in Huntsman by 19.8% during the second quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 81,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 13,540 shares in the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Huntsman from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet raised Huntsman from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Shares of HUN opened at $31.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.36. Huntsman Co. has a 12 month low of $22.59 and a 12 month high of $32.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. Huntsman had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.53%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

