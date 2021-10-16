Huobi BTC 1-Day Volume Tops $6.09 Million (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. Huobi BTC has a total market capitalization of $2.46 billion and $6.09 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Huobi BTC has traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Huobi BTC coin can currently be purchased for about $61,544.85 or 1.00397749 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Huobi BTC alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.52 or 0.00069358 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.44 or 0.00075750 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.52 or 0.00108510 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,259.47 or 0.99932198 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,859.14 or 0.06295385 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00025982 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Huobi BTC Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,906 coins. Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us

Huobi BTC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Huobi BTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi BTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.