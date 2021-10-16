Huobi BTC (HBTC) Market Capitalization Hits $2.46 Billion

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 16th. In the last week, Huobi BTC has traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Huobi BTC has a market cap of $2.46 billion and approximately $8.89 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Huobi BTC coin can now be bought for about $61,725.56 or 1.00383390 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Huobi BTC alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.09 or 0.00070076 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.09 or 0.00074948 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.53 or 0.00111449 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61,350.27 or 0.99773054 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,914.09 or 0.06365422 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Huobi BTC Coin Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,906 coins. The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Huobi BTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi BTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.