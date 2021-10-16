Hush Hits 24 Hour Volume of $10,833.00 (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded up 207.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. Over the last week, Hush has traded 44.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hush coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hush has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $10,833.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $125.71 or 0.00205395 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.52 or 0.00115224 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.48 or 0.00128225 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003502 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002487 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000338 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 42% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Hush Coin Profile

Hush is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org . The official website for Hush is myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Hush Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

