HYCON Achieves Market Cap of $1.00 Million (HYC)

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 16th. Over the last seven days, HYCON has traded up 64.4% against the US dollar. One HYCON coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HYCON has a market cap of $1.00 million and $387,139.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000034 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.42 or 0.00043252 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 64.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000250 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HYC is a coin. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,676,582,136 coins. The official website for HYCON is hycon.io . HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HYCON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HYCON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

