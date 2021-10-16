Hyper Finance Price Reaches $0.0027 on Top Exchanges (HYFI)

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. Hyper Finance has a total market cap of $86,293.11 and approximately $28.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hyper Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hyper Finance has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hyper Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00068261 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.37 or 0.00074916 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.65 or 0.00108396 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,777.08 or 1.00347272 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,789.33 or 0.06256456 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00026862 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Hyper Finance

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

Buying and Selling Hyper Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyper Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyper Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hyper Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyper Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.