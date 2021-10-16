Hyve Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.14 Million (HYVE)

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 16th. One Hyve coin can currently be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00001013 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Hyve has traded 21.7% higher against the dollar. Hyve has a total market cap of $15.84 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.25 or 0.00069301 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.81 or 0.00075135 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.09 or 0.00108384 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61,101.40 or 1.00210450 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,822.44 or 0.06269059 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00025876 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Hyve

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. The official message board for Hyve is hyveworks.medium.com . Hyve’s official website is hyve.works . Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve

Buying and Selling Hyve

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyve should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

