I/O Coin (IOC) Price Reaches $0.13

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. I/O Coin has a total market cap of $2.56 million and $1,920.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, I/O Coin has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. One I/O Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000219 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $191.65 or 0.00314546 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00008124 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001970 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00006557 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000171 BTC.

I/O Coin Coin Profile

I/O Coin (CRYPTO:IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,168,473 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin . I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

I/O Coin Coin Trading

