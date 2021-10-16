Ï„Bitcoin Price Reaches $8,997.57 on Exchanges (Î¤BTC)

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. In the last week, Ï„Bitcoin has traded 18.9% higher against the US dollar. Ï„Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $2.79 million and $6,110.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $8,997.57 or 0.14756627 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.25 or 0.00069301 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.81 or 0.00075135 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.09 or 0.00108384 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,101.40 or 1.00210450 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,822.44 or 0.06269059 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00025876 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ï„Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ï„Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

