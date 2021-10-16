ichi.farm (ICHI) Price Down 8.3% This Week

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 16th. One ichi.farm coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ichi.farm has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. ichi.farm has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.83 or 0.00070060 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.48 or 0.00074393 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.69 or 0.00110714 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60,946.03 or 0.99686256 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,892.27 or 0.06366392 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002628 BTC.

ichi.farm Coin Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ichi.farm Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ichi.farm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ichi.farm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

