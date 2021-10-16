ICHI (ICHI) Market Cap Reaches $14.91 Million

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 16th. One ICHI coin can now be purchased for $4.06 or 0.00006708 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ICHI has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. ICHI has a total market capitalization of $14.91 million and approximately $5.07 million worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00068261 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.37 or 0.00074916 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.65 or 0.00108396 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,777.08 or 1.00347272 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,789.33 or 0.06256456 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00026862 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ICHI Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,671,086 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ICHI

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using U.S. dollars.

