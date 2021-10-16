Idle (IDLE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.20 Million

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 16th. Idle has a total market capitalization of $10.20 million and $132,690.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Idle has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Idle coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.04 or 0.00006621 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.58 or 0.00069705 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.38 or 0.00075923 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.59 or 0.00109002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61,070.98 or 0.99968571 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,851.90 or 0.06305269 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00025559 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Idle Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,521,996 coins. The official website for Idle is idle.finance . Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance

Buying and Selling Idle

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Idle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

