IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $36.58

Shares of IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.58 and traded as high as $37.61. IGM Financial shares last traded at $37.61, with a volume of 515 shares.

IGIFF has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IGM Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.44.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.7951 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

About IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF)

IGM Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company, which engages in the management and distribution of mutual funds and other managed asset products. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments & Other. The Wealth Management segment reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households, which includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel.

