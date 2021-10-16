iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300,000 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 2,200,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 978,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:IHRT traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $22.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,062,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,993. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.35. iHeartMedia has a 1 year low of $7.74 and a 1 year high of $28.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 2.17.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $861.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.52 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that iHeartMedia will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

IHRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on iHeartMedia in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. B. Riley increased their price target on iHeartMedia from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on iHeartMedia from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on iHeartMedia from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

In other news, major shareholder Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 73,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $1,880,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert W. Pittman bought 47,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,498.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in iHeartMedia by 857.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in iHeartMedia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in iHeartMedia by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in iHeartMedia by 2,139.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. 71.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

