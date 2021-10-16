Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Holdings Decreased by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ITW. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 171.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 539,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,765,000 after buying an additional 340,798 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,665,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,737,804,000 after purchasing an additional 253,701 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 34.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 978,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,655,000 after purchasing an additional 251,114 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at about $43,778,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 25.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,093,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,229,000 after purchasing an additional 224,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $219.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $208.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.88.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $223.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $222.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $70.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.29 and a 12 month high of $242.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.71%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.