Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC decreased its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 171.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 539,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,765,000 after purchasing an additional 340,798 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,665,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,737,804,000 after purchasing an additional 253,701 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 978,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,655,000 after purchasing an additional 251,114 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,778,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,093,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,229,000 after purchasing an additional 224,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $223.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $222.29 and its 200-day moving average is $226.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.29 and a 12-month high of $242.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 69.71%.

Several analysts have weighed in on ITW shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $219.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $208.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.88.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

