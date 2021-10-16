ImageCoin Trading 1.8% Higher Over Last Week (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 16th. One ImageCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. ImageCoin has a total market cap of $176,541.29 and $71,721.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000037 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ImageCoin Profile

ImageCoin (CRYPTO:IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 11,677,459 coins. The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com . ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

ImageCoin Coin Trading

