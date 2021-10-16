Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.82

Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.82 and traded as high as $4.10. Immutep shares last traded at $3.95, with a volume of 177,156 shares traded.
IMMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Immutep in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.30 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immutep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.85. The company has a market capitalization of $337.28 million, a P/E ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 2.17.
Immutep Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMMP)
Immutep Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its product is IMP321, which involves in clinical development for the treatment of breast cancer and melanoma. The company was founded on May 21, 1987 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.
