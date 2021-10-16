Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.82

Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.82 and traded as high as $4.10. Immutep shares last traded at $3.95, with a volume of 177,156 shares traded.

IMMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Immutep in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.30 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immutep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Get Immutep alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.85. The company has a market capitalization of $337.28 million, a P/E ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 2.17.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMMP. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Immutep during the second quarter worth $642,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Immutep by 19.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,291,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,997,000 after acquiring an additional 213,599 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Immutep by 563.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,403,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,972 shares in the last quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Immutep during the second quarter worth $3,870,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC boosted its stake in Immutep by 25.0% during the second quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,675,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Immutep Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMMP)

Immutep Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its product is IMP321, which involves in clinical development for the treatment of breast cancer and melanoma. The company was founded on May 21, 1987 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Immutep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immutep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.