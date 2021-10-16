Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.81

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.81 and traded as high as $15.17. Impala Platinum shares last traded at $15.11, with a volume of 170,840 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Impala Platinum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.56.

Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. engages in the business of mining, refining, and marketing of platinum group metals. Its products include platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, gold, and silver as well as base metals such as nickel, copper, cobalt, and chrome. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Impala Refining Services, Chrome Processing, and Other.

