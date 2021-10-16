Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) vs. Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Head to Head Survey

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) and Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Inari Medical and Penumbra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inari Medical 12.02% 12.10% 11.02% Penumbra 2.37% 5.52% 4.21%

This table compares Inari Medical and Penumbra’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inari Medical $139.67 million 30.80 $13.79 million $0.27 319.07 Penumbra $560.41 million 17.48 -$15.70 million $0.11 2,434.09

Inari Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Penumbra. Inari Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Penumbra, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Inari Medical has a beta of 2.15, meaning that its share price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Penumbra has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.4% of Inari Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.6% of Penumbra shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.2% of Inari Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of Penumbra shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Inari Medical and Penumbra, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inari Medical 0 0 5 0 3.00 Penumbra 0 0 6 0 3.00

Inari Medical currently has a consensus target price of $126.20, suggesting a potential upside of 46.49%. Penumbra has a consensus target price of $324.86, suggesting a potential upside of 21.33%. Given Inari Medical’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Inari Medical is more favorable than Penumbra.

Summary

Inari Medical beats Penumbra on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism. The company was formerly known as Inceptus Newco1 Inc. and changed its name to Inari Medical, Inc. in September 2013. Inari Medical, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists. The company was founded by Arani Bose and Adam Elsesser on June 21, 2004 and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

