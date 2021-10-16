Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,860 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.07% of Independent Bank worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Independent Bank by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Independent Bank by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 48,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in Independent Bank by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 6,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in Independent Bank by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 20,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Independent Bank by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 2,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total transaction of $192,529.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INDB opened at $80.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Independent Bank Corp. has a twelve month low of $50.80 and a twelve month high of $99.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.97.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.09. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 29.87%. The company had revenue of $118.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.43 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.75.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

