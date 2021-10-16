Indoor Harvest Corp. (OTCMKTS:INQD) Short Interest Up 62.5% in September

Indoor Harvest Corp. (OTCMKTS:INQD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 141,900 shares, a growth of 62.5% from the September 15th total of 87,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,967,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

INQD opened at $0.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01. Indoor Harvest has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.04.

Indoor Harvest (OTCMKTS:INQD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.

Indoor Harvest Corp, through its brand name Indoor Harvest, engages in leveraging technology and planning on vertical farming, building integrated agriculture, controlled environment agriculture, and aeroponic cultivation technology in the cannabis industry. The company was founded by Chad C. Sykes on November 23, 2011 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

