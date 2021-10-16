INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its holdings in shares of INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 593,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,590 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 7.69% of INDUS Realty Trust worth $38,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INDT. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in INDUS Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,670,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in INDUS Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $83,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $601,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $4,104,000. 48.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INDT stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.77. 71,509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,053. INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.25 and a 52 week high of $80.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.41 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.08.

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. INDUS Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 34.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $9.84 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday.

INDUS Realty Trust Company Profile

Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

