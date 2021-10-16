Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Short Interest Down 36.6% in September

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, a decrease of 36.6% from the September 15th total of 62,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 202,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

IDCBY traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.19. 68,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,647. The stock has a market cap of $199.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.14 and a 200 day moving average of $12.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has a 52 week low of $10.54 and a 52 week high of $14.58.

Get Industrial and Commercial Bank of China alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Industrial and Commercial Bank of China from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited provides various banking products and services in China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.

See Also: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.