Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.00.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital downgraded Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Infineon Technologies to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.
Infineon Technologies stock opened at $43.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $56.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.57. Infineon Technologies has a twelve month low of $27.43 and a twelve month high of $44.96.
Infineon Technologies Company Profile
Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.
