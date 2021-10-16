Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital downgraded Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Infineon Technologies to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

Infineon Technologies stock opened at $43.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $56.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.57. Infineon Technologies has a twelve month low of $27.43 and a twelve month high of $44.96.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.73%. Equities analysts expect that Infineon Technologies will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.

