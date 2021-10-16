Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Short Interest Up 178.3% in September

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,200 shares, a growth of 178.3% from the September 15th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 226,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of IFNNY stock opened at $43.10 on Friday. Infineon Technologies has a 1 year low of $27.43 and a 1 year high of $44.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.72. The company has a market cap of $56.29 billion, a PE ratio of 59.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.57.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Infineon Technologies will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Infineon Technologies to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.

