Infinitecoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $36.00 (IFC)

Infinitecoin (CURRENCY:IFC) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 16th. One Infinitecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Infinitecoin has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. Infinitecoin has a total market cap of $13.83 million and $36.00 worth of Infinitecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Infinitecoin alerts:

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000092 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitecoin Coin Profile

Infinitecoin (IFC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Infinitecoin’s total supply is 90,595,753,019 coins. The official website for Infinitecoin is www.infiniteco.in . Infinitecoin’s official Twitter account is @infinitecoinifc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Infinitecoin is https://reddit.com/r/infinitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Infinitecoin (IFC) is a peer-to-peer open source cryptocurrency that is based on Litecoin (which was in turn inspired by Bitcoin), except that it will have 1142.86 times as many coins, and the difficulty with which coins are produced is adjusted more frequently. “

Infinitecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Infinitecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Infinitecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Infinitecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Infinitecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Infinitecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.